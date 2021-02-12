Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.