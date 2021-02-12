NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

