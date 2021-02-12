Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAYS remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,770. Kaya has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Kaya in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

