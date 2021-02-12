Stock Buyback Plan Approved by O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Board

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.