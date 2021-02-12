Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.50.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

