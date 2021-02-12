Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

