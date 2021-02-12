Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

