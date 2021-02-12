Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

