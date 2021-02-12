TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($50.09).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €34.64 ($40.75) on Wednesday. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.09.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

