AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €19.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.10 ($27.18).

Shares of CS opened at €19.27 ($22.67) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.82.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

