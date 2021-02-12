First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 30,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 68,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.