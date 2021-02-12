flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

