flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.66.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
