Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCRB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 822,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

