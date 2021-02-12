Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Immofinanz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

