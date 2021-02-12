Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Insider Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALGM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 1,245,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

