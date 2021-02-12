WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 73,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 59,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 241,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $519,000.

