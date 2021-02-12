Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GVYB stock remained flat at $$14.85 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Golden VY Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

About Golden VY Bancshares

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

