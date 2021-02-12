Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GVYB stock remained flat at $$14.85 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Golden VY Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
About Golden VY Bancshares
