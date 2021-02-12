IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IGGHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

