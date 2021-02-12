EchoLink (EKO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,591.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $944,995.75 and $54,591.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

