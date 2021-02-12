Klimatas (KTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,699.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,524.36 and $1,699.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

