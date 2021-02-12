StarDEX (XSTAR) Market Cap Hits $49,670.03

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StarDEX has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $49,670.03 and approximately $451.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.75 or 0.01067344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.40 or 0.05384467 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026547 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

