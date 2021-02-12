Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Trading Down 0.4%

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.87). Approximately 5,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.24. The firm has a market cap of £34.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.54.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SSIF)

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

