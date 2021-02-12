Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Blue Bird updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

BLBD stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,418. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

