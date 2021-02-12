$0.26 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,242. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $328,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.