S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €20.90 ($24.59) and last traded at €21.00 ($24.71). 73,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.18 ($24.92).

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

