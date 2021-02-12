Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15). Approximately 867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.28. The company has a market cap of £97.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.77.

Get Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.