Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Update

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 35,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.