Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in January

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

