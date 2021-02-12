Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVRBF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Medivir AB has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

