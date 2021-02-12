ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 8.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 3,479,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,541,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Specifically, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,591.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

