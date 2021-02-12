Sentinel Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $257,545.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

