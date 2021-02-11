First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 562.3% in January

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 562.3% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 83,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,044. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

