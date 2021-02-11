Canada One Mining Corp. (CONE.V) (CVE:CONE) Trading 60% Higher

Canada One Mining Corp. (CONE.V) (CVE:CONE)’s stock price rose 60% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 83,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 40,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.85.

About Canada One Mining Corp. (CONE.V) (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

