Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 115,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,629. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

