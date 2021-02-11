Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $66.20

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,989. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

