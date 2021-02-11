Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.57. 58,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $299.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

