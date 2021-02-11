Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.52-4.81 EPS.

THC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 31,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,958. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

