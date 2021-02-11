Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,874 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,614,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

