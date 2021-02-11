Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,917 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. 17,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

