Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Radius Health worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

RDUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 8,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,727. The stock has a market cap of $961.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.