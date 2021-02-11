Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 72 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.97. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $390.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.90.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

