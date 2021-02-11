Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 153,620 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,031. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

