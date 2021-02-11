Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 699,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $49,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PE shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

PE stock remained flat at $$16.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,702,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.