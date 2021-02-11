Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $38.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $466.28. 17,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $429.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.99.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

