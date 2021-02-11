The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock worth $60,181,669. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.