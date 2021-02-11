AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,660 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 8,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

