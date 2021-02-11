Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. The stock has a market cap of $316.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

