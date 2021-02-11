Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. The stock has a market cap of $316.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.
Kamada Company Profile
