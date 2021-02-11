Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $37.35. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 15,248 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.
In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
