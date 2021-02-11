Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $37.35. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 15,248 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

