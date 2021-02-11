Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.56

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 34761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,722,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

