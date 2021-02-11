ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.54

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 49782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASX. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 506,841 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

